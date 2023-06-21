Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.79.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
NYSE CDAY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.44.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.