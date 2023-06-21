Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,640 shares of company stock worth $958,865. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

