ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 7.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.80. The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.23. 5,989,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,669,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $783,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,435.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $783,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

