Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671,103 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.