Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.00. 564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

