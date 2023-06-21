Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.28

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.28 and traded as high as $136.47. Churchill Downs shares last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 338,915 shares.

CHDN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 90.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

