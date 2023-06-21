Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $44,090.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

