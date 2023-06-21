Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,889,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,389,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,159 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

