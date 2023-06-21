CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 367 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -624.03% -60.40% -22.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.35 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $195.16 million $5.43 million 23.84

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 549 1731 4525 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 92.50%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its rivals on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

