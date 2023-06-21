CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

CNX Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 225.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at about $9,957,000. Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,973.3% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 621,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 591,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 31.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 124,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. CNX Resources had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

