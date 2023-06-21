Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 8,846 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

