Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 116,210 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

