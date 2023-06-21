Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 183.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,808,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Comcast by 21.1% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 47,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

