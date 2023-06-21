Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

