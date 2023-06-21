Comparing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 Silvergate Capital 5 5 2 0 1.75

Coastal Financial presently has a consensus price target of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.76%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 3,921.39%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $259.45 million 2.00 $40.63 million $3.45 11.33 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.04 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.03

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 12.18% 19.73% 1.47% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Community Bank and CCBX segments. The Community Bank segment is involved in banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the broader Puget Sound region in the state of Washington. The CCBX segment focuses on the BaaS that allows broker-dealer and digital financial service partners to offer their customers banking services. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

