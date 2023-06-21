Comparing Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) and Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) and Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries and Lonking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21% Lonking N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gencor Industries and Lonking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lonking has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gencor Industries and Lonking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.13 -$370,000.00 $0.53 28.30 Lonking $2.12 billion 0.32 $197.68 million N/A N/A

Lonking has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries.

Summary

Gencor Industries beats Lonking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

