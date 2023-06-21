Comparing Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Hershey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hershey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Hershey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hershey 0 12 4 0 2.25

Profitability

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. presently has a consensus target price of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Hershey has a consensus target price of $265.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. is more favorable than Hershey.

This table compares Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Hershey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Hershey 15.81% 57.99% 16.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and Hershey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $6.47 2.63 Hershey $10.42 billion 5.07 $1.64 billion $8.24 31.37

Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hershey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hershey beats Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut. In addition, it is also involved in the trading and investment activities. The company offers its products under the various company owned brands, as well as private labels. It also exports its products to the Middle East, Russia, Central Asian republics, Europe, Africa, and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. is a subsidiary of pladis Foods Limited.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Bubble Yum, Lily's, SkinnyPop, Pirates Booty, Paqui, Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and ONE Bar brands, as well as under the Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, and Sofit brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

