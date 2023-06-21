Comparing KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) and KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Local Bounti currently has a consensus target price of $34.45, suggesting a potential upside of 736.17%. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus target price of C$68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -420.34% -90.64% -39.43% KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million 1.72 -$111.07 million ($15.47) -0.27 KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Local Bounti.

Summary

Local Bounti beats KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers. The Sugarbeet segment engages in the development, breeding, production, and distribution of diploid hybrid potatoes and sugar beet seeds. The Cereals segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for rye, wheat, barley, and rapeseed. This segment also generates remainder from other crops, including sorghum, peas, catch crops, and oats. The Vegetables segment engages in the breeding, production, and distribution of seeds for spinach, beans, Swiss chard, red beet, and tomatoes. The company was formerly known as KWS SAAT SE and changed its name to KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in July 2019. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Einbeck, Germany.

