Comparing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) and Verify Smart (OTCMKTS:VSMR – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lundin Mining and Verify Smart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.04 billion 2.06 $426.85 million $0.30 26.99 Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Verify Smart.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 1 6 7 0 2.43 Verify Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and Verify Smart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 199.53%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Verify Smart.

Volatility and Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verify Smart has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Verify Smart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 8.15% 5.84% 3.91% Verify Smart N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Verify Smart on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Verify Smart

Verify Smart Corp. engages in the development of solutions for digital markets. Its products include Beacon Pro 360, and MedSked and MedCon Mobile. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

