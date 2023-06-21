Comparing Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) & Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX)

Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) and Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nano Magic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Magic $2.58 million 2.72 -$2.10 million N/A N/A Nano Magic $4.33 million 0.93 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nano Magic has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Magic.

Nano Magic has a beta of 37.25, indicating that its stock price is 3,625% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Magic has a beta of -0.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano Magic and Nano Magic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A Nano Magic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nano Magic and Nano Magic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Magic -61.38% -154.68% -68.08% Nano Magic -14.10% N/A -24.11%

Summary

Nano Magic beats Nano Magic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Magic

Nano Magic, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services. The Contract Services segment focuses on the design and development services for future products and for government and private entities and sales of products developed for third parties. The Product segment develops, manufactures, and sells consumer and institutional products using nanotechnology. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, MI.

About Nano Magic

