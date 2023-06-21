Comparing Organicell Regenerative Medicine (BPSR) and Its Peers

Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR – Get Rating) is one of 366 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Organicell Regenerative Medicine to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organicell Regenerative Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors 549 1730 4520 43 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 91.62%. Given Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organicell Regenerative Medicine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A -1.43 Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors $196.50 million $5.60 million 24.00

Organicell Regenerative Medicine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Organicell Regenerative Medicine. Organicell Regenerative Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Organicell Regenerative Medicine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organicell Regenerative Medicine N/A N/A N/A Organicell Regenerative Medicine Competitors -623.50% -59.38% -21.79%

Summary

Organicell Regenerative Medicine competitors beat Organicell Regenerative Medicine on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services. The company was founded by John Goodhew, Albert Mitrani and Maria Ines Mitrani on August 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

