Comparing Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and The Competition

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 290 1318 1944 67 2.49

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 200.96%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 206.46%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -190.63% -26.49% -8.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.47 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.11 billion $493.08 million -0.74

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, meaning that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.37, meaning that their average stock price is 537% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

