Comparing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.53 $3.85 million $0.14 105.72 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.74 $39.70 million $0.67 31.15

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

