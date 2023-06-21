Comparing Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 0 0 2.00 NeoGames 1 4 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.01%. NeoGames has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 30.81%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than NeoGames.

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.56 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -6.96 NeoGames $201.98 million 4.58 -$18.97 million ($0.67) -40.45

NeoGames has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere Entertainment. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12% NeoGames -9.38% 10.94% 3.21%

Summary

NeoGames beats Sphere Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

