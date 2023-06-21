Comparing Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Silver Bull Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 14.20 -$1.25 million ($0.02) -3.50 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.17 million ($0.03) -4.67

Thunder Mountain Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thunder Mountain Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -275.31% -61.56% Silver Bull Resources N/A -20.08% -18.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold beats Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

