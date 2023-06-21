Comparing Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) & Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) and Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wabash National and Traton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wabash National 0 2 1 1 2.75 Traton 0 2 1 0 2.33

Wabash National presently has a consensus price target of $28.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.93%. Traton has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.45%. Given Wabash National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wabash National is more favorable than Traton.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wabash National $2.50 billion 0.51 $112.26 million $3.07 8.79 Traton N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wabash National and Traton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wabash National has higher revenue and earnings than Traton.

Profitability

This table compares Wabash National and Traton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wabash National 5.88% 39.80% 11.94% Traton N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Wabash National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wabash National beats Traton on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. This segment also offers stainless steel and aluminum tank trailers for the dairy, food and beverage, oil, gas, and chemical end markets; dry bulk trailers; and fiberglass reinforced poly tank trailers. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, and thermal solutions; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. This segment also offers stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech end markets; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It distributes its products directly, as well as through its retail operations and independent dealers to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand. It also provides a cloud-based platform for freight transportation under the RIO brand name; and after-sales services and custom digital solutions. The company offers its products and services under the MAN, Scania, Navistar, and Volkswagen brands. In addition, it provides customers financing solutions, such as loans or leases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Munich, Germany. Traton SE is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A.

