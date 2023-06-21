Comparing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and TuSimple’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TuSimple $8.69 million 54.23 -$732.67 million ($2.02) -1.04

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.1% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A TuSimple 4 5 1 0 1.70

TuSimple has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 557.14%. Given TuSimple’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -4,697.76% -36.09% -33.77%

Volatility and Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuSimple has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TuSimple beats Web Blockchain Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

