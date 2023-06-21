Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($26.12).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,385 ($30.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Compass Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 2,190 ($28.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The company has a market cap of £38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,041.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.31.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,138.89%.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

