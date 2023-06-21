Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Concentrix has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concentrix Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

