Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 299.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

