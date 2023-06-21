Consumers Bancorp (CBKM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) is one of 207 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Consumers Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Consumers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Consumers Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Consumers Bancorp pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Consumers Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 33.92% 10.04% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consumers Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumers Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Consumers Bancorp Competitors 964 2804 2906 33 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 499.98%. Given Consumers Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consumers Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumers Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consumers Bancorp N/A N/A 16.80 Consumers Bancorp Competitors $2.81 billion $664.45 million 350.32

Consumers Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Consumers Bancorp. Consumers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Consumers Bancorp competitors beat Consumers Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of recreation, personal, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities consisting of obligations of the United States government sponsored entities, municipal obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, it offers small business administration, business term, commercial construction, agricultural, and equipment loans; credit and debit cards; ATMs; and online and mobile banking, as well as cash management services. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.