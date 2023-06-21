ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of ContraFect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $292.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, equities analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading

