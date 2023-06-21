Contrasting Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and PTT Exploration and Production Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 20.63% 29.39% 14.76% PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and PTT Exploration and Production Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $38.10 billion 1.54 $8.41 billion $6.46 8.26 PTT Exploration and Production Public N/A N/A N/A $26.74 0.32

Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PTT Exploration and Production Public. PTT Exploration and Production Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. PTT Exploration and Production Public pays an annual dividend of $10.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 125.6%. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PTT Exploration and Production Public pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PTT Exploration and Production Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PTT Exploration and Production Public shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources and PTT Exploration and Production Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 5 0 2.71 PTT Exploration and Production Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 76.50%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than PTT Exploration and Production Public.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats PTT Exploration and Production Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited is a subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited.

