Contrasting Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $19.44 million 0.60 -$18.23 million ($1.35) -0.50 Temenos N/A N/A N/A $1.20 66.73

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Temenos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

11.7% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marin Software and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -113.22% -62.38% -48.30% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marin Software and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Temenos 1 7 1 0 2.00

Temenos has a consensus target price of $63.17, suggesting a potential downside of 21.12%. Given Temenos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Temenos is more favorable than Marin Software.

Summary

Temenos beats Marin Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

(Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Temenos

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform. It also offers Temenos XAI that enables banks to provide individualized customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes; Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; Temenos Regulatory Compliance for addressing fraud, remaining compliant with regulations, and managing risks; Temenos Wealth, an integrated portfolio management and securities trading platform for wealth managers and private bankers; and Temenos DataSource, an enterprise data management solution. In addition, it provides various solutions for retail, business, universal, central, Islamic, corporate, and private banking; life and pension; challenger banks and fintechs; wealth management; credit unions; financial inclusion; and asset managers and asset services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.