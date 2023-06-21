Contrasting Maximus (NYSE:MMS) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maximus and i3 Verticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00 i3 Verticals 0 1 0 1 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Maximus currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Maximus.

Maximus has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maximus and i3 Verticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maximus $4.63 billion 1.12 $203.83 million $2.81 30.39 i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.39 -$17.10 million ($0.33) -69.06

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maximus and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maximus 3.62% 15.37% 5.94% i3 Verticals -2.14% 9.35% 3.43%

Summary

Maximus beats i3 Verticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc. engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S. state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions and includes appeals and assessment services, system and application development, IT modernization, and maintenance services. The Outside the U.S segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The company was founded by David V. Mastran in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations. The Software and Services segment delivers vertical market software solutions to customers across strategic vertical markets. The Other segment covers corporate overhead expenses. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.