Contrasting Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group 21.88% 10.78% 9.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nextracker and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 3 13 0 2.81 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nextracker presently has a consensus target price of $41.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.13%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Nextracker.

18.3% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextracker and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.90 billion 0.96 $1.14 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.25 $4.30 million $0.43 19.81

Coda Octopus Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextracker.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Nextracker on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software. It serves to engineering, procurement and construction firms, solar project developers, and owners. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fremont, California. Nextracker Inc. is a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It sells technology solutions to the subsea and underwater markets. The company's solutions include geophysical systems, a geophysical data acquisition systems, processing, and analysis software that are used primarily by survey companies, offshore renewable companies, research institutions, and salvage companies; GNSS-aided navigation systems (attitude and positioning systems); Real time volumetric imaging sonar; and diver augmented vision display system. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus DA4G productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

