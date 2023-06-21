CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Financial Analysis

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolv Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCivic currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.18%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.6% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CoreCivic and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.25% 4.51% 1.97% Evolv Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CoreCivic and Evolv Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.85 billion 0.58 $122.32 million $0.99 9.45 Evolv Technologies $65.07 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Evolv Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated 44 correctional and detention facilities, 23 residential reentry centers, and 8 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

