Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corning were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

