Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

