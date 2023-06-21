Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COTY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

Coty stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 36.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

