Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $451.65

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $451.65 and traded as high as $493.47. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $492.00, with a volume of 48,673 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $386,743,000. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after buying an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 76,275 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 608.6% in the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 196.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.