Critical Comparison: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -11,695.12% N/A -195.75%

Risk & Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $650.71 million 0.13 -$117.21 million ($1.18) -0.80 Aclarion $60,000.00 142.13 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares Genetron and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Genetron and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion beats Genetron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services. The company also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; Genetron S5, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; Genetron Chef System; Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer; and Onco PanScan, a genomic profiling service for various solid tumors. In addition, it offers IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; thyroid basic assay for thyroid tumor; platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha assay for GIST cancer; and HCCscan, a qPCR-based assay to detect hepatocellular carcinoma. Further, it provides development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

