Critical Comparison: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.10 billion 1.06 $58.70 million $0.68 23.43 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 2 7 5 0 2.21 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.61, suggesting a potential upside of 60.72%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 4.58% 13.42% 8.52% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Revolve Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Revolve Group has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.52, indicating that its stock price is 452% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Onion Global on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

