Critical Contrast: abrdn (SLFPF) & The Competition

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) is one of 1,151 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare abrdn to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares abrdn and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A abrdn Competitors 371.84% 8.05% 5.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of abrdn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn N/A N/A 9.57 abrdn Competitors $436.39 million $4.10 million 10.32

This table compares abrdn and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

abrdn’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than abrdn. abrdn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

abrdn pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. abrdn pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 887.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for abrdn and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 7 1 0 0 1.13 abrdn Competitors 1055 4523 5849 81 2.43

abrdn currently has a consensus price target of $174.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,002.04%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 67.46%. Given abrdn’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe abrdn is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

abrdn peers beat abrdn on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen plc. abrdn plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

