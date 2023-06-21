Critical Contrast: Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) versus Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) and Mr Price Group (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mr Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Shoe Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Mr Price Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoe Carnival $1.26 billion 0.47 $110.07 million $3.61 6.07 Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A $8.28 0.94

Analyst Ratings

Shoe Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Mr Price Group. Mr Price Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoe Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shoe Carnival and Mr Price Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoe Carnival 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mr Price Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Shoe Carnival pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mr Price Group pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 47.5%. Shoe Carnival pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mr Price Group pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shoe Carnival has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Shoe Carnival and Mr Price Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoe Carnival 8.13% 19.43% 10.37% Mr Price Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shoe Carnival beats Mr Price Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application. Shoe Carnival, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares. The Financial Services segment manages the group’s trade receivables and all financial services and mobile products. The Telecoms segment sells cellular products and services. The Central Services segment provides chargeable and non-chargeable services. The company was founded by Laurie John Chiappini and Stewart Barnet Cohen in 1985 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

