Critical Review: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) vs. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.3% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 1.33 -$159.83 million ($5.11) -8.45 Invesco $6.05 billion 1.25 $920.70 million $1.38 11.99

Dividends

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial. B. Riley Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. B. Riley Financial pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. B. Riley Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B. Riley Financial and Invesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 0 9 1 0 2.10

Invesco has a consensus target price of $17.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial -11.61% -19.46% -1.65% Invesco 14.87% 7.86% 3.11%

Summary

Invesco beats B. Riley Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.