Critical Survey: ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB) versus NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) and ERF Wireless (OTCMKTS:ERFB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $902.82 million 0.47 -$68.99 million ($0.74) -19.76 ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A ($1.83) N/A

ERF Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NETGEAR. NETGEAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERF Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR -2.38% -3.43% -2.13% ERF Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 ERF Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.26%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of ERF Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NETGEAR beats ERF Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. The Small and Medium Business segment provides Pro AV Solutions comprising switches that are engineered for AV over IP for both enterprise and home installation; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points used in managing and controlling Wi-Fi that provides connections to smart phones, tablets, laptops and other computing devices at campuses, facilities, and offices; ethernet switches, are multiple port network devices used to connect devices using IP protocols; and NETGEAR Insight services, that helps small businesses to remotely deploy, monitor, manage and secure their networks easily and seamlessly. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store at www.netgear.com. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ERF Wireless

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company conducts its operations through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services segments. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company also provides enterprise-level wireless bandwidth product and services, such as design and implementation of custom Internet wireless bandwidth solutions, including long-term maintenance and network monitoring; reselling arrangements; and secure connectivity services through its CryptoVue product to the regional banking, healthcare, and educational sectors primarily in the rural areas of North America. In addition, it offers commercial and residential wireless bandwidth products and services comprising -speed Internet, voice over Internet protocol services, network monitoring and maintenance services, and video services to commercial businesses and residential customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

