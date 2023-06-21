CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $69,873.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 145,965 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of CBAY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

