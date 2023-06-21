D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $119.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

