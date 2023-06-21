Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

NASDAQ DJCO opened at $289.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.83. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $236.01 and a 1-year high of $315.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 11.18 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.53.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWWM Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 301,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also

