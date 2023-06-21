Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.